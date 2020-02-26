New Japan Pro Wrestling released a statement earlier today announcing their decision to cancel all events between March 1 and March 15. DDT Pro Wrestling has also announced that they will be cancelling their DDT and TJPW shows from February 28 through March 7. According to their statement, this decision came after recommendations made on February 26 by the Japanese Ministry of Health regarding the new Coronavirus COVID-19.

NJPW announced that tickets will be refunded in the following days. Their statement concluded with a message of maintaining the health and support of the fans while thanking fans for their support and understanding.

"NJPW has reached this difficult decision after careful consideration. Ultimately, the health and safety of our fans, staff and wrestlers is our highest concern. We remain deeply appreciative of your support of New Japan Pro-Wrestling."

Stardom announced last week that they would be taking precautions to the Coronavirus by cancelling their shows and events. New Japan had announced the brackets to the New Japan Cup yesterday, but some of those matches will be canceled including the Anniversary Event shows.

