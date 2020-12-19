- Above is the Best of NJPW Strong 2020, which premieres tonight at 10 pm ET. Fred Rosser, Alex Koslov, Kevin Kelly and Rocky Romero pick the best matches and moments from this year.

- Below are results from yesterday's NJPW Strong featuring KENTA beating Brody King to retain the IWGP US Championship Contract to challenge for the title.

* Rocky Romero defeated Danny Limelight

* Jeff Cobb defeated Rust Taylor

* PJ Black and Fred Rosser defeated Tom Lawlor and JR Kratos

* KENTA (holder) defeated Brody King (IWGP U.S. Championship Contract)

- Ring of Honor is doing a "12 Days of Honor" series, beginning today until December 30, featuring 12 great ROH matches. The first starts tonight at 7 pm ET, and was picked by ROH star Rhett Titus. As noted, ROH held its first PPV (Final Battle) in about a year last night, here are the full results.