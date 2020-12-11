The finals of New Japan Pro Wrestling's World Tag League and Best Of The Super Jr. tournaments took place today.

The co-main events saw Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa compete against Juice Robinson & David Finlay in the World Tag League final match, as well as Hiromu Takahashi square off against El Desperado to determine the 27th Best Of The Super Juniors.

You can see the full results below:

* Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens & Taiji Ishimori defeated Toru Yano, SHO & Robbie Eagles

* Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb defeated Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare

* Shingo Takagi & SANADA defeated EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi

* Kota Ibushi & Master Wato defeated Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI

* World Tag league Final Match: Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Juice Robinson & David Finlay to win the World Tag League 2020

* Best Of The Super Jr. 27 Final Match: Hiromu Takahashi defeated El Desperado

This is Takahashi's second victory as the Best of the Super Juniors. He previously won the tournament in 2018. Although they are multi-time IWGP Tag Team Champions, this marks the first World Tag League tournament victory for The Guerillas of Destiny.

As noted earlier today, New Japan has announced that their 49th Anniversary Show will be taking place next year at Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan. A specific date has yet to be announced; however, in years past, the show was held in March.