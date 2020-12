As noted, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins announced this past Monday that they have welcomed their first child into the world, a baby girl named Roux.

WWE confirmed this week that Lynch gave birth last Friday, December 4.

There is no word on when Lynch might return to action for WWE, but Rollins is expected back some time in early 2021, likely in time for the Royal Rumble.

For those who missed it, you can see Lynch's announcement below: