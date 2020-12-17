As noted earlier this month via The Wrestling Observer, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly "threw a fit" about the working ability of certain main roster talents, and was especially upset with some of the "big guys" on RAW and SmackDown. Vince reportedly ordered some of the wrestlers back to the WWE Performance Center to undergo two training classes per week. WWE SmackDown star Otis was one of the reported names.

Otis recently spoke with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports about the reports of him being ordered to undergo training classes. He called the news "funny" and said he and other WWE Superstars are always working on their craft.

"I think it's always been there," said Otis. "It wasn't like, 'Hey, we were told this and that.' That Performance Center is a tool for us to get better. If another big man wants to come up to me and wants to work on stuff, or vice versa. We're always working. So, that report was kind of funny at the same time. We're never not working. Especially now that we don't have live events, so we can't really get our stuff out. It's just bottled inside in a little bottle. Right now it's like, we're not getting that stuff out there. So, we'll find more and more ways to get in the ring with each other."

Otis also revealed that he found out about the reports of him needing extra training from his father.

"Here's what it sounds like. 'Oh, did you guys hear that they're doing weights?' To me it kind of sounded that way. It was like, 'Yeah, we're gonna train, know what I mean?' There wasn't much of a report. I don't know if somebody saw somebody. That's, again, with my reading dyslexia, I don't even read any of the stuff on there. That's probably bad for the good stuff, but my head's always been, 'Just tell me right here,' know what I mean? I found out through my father. He told me. I go, 'Well, dad, I tell you when I'm going to the PC.' It was just one of those things where it's a misinterpretation, of course, of 2020 … almost come to 2021, baby. Let's get a crowd, finally. Beat this damn virus."

Below is the video of Otis talking about training: