As noted, Pat McAfee has reportedly been pulled from WWE television. Although no specific reason was provided, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported earlier that the decision to stop using McAfee was WWE's call and not McAfee's.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that McAfee doesn't have any heat with WWE brass and this is just a case of WWE wanting him off TV for a while rather than using him on a regular basis on NXT.

Earlier on Saturday, McAfee tweeted, "I think I got fired on Christmas," along with screenshots of reports that WWE was pulling him from TV. Meltzer noted that McAfee was just having fun about the situation and he doesn't have any issues with WWE either.

There is no word yet on when McAfee is expected to return to WWE TV.