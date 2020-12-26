Brandi Rhodes, the Chief Brand Officer of All Elite Wrestling, took to Instagram on Friday to show off her baby bump.

The photo was taken in the gym, indicating that Brandi is still not staying off her workout routine.

"Bump [sic] Kid's really taking up some space," Brandi wrote in the caption while wishing her fans a Merry Christmas.

Earlier this month, Brandi and Cody Rhodes revealed they are expecting their first child in 2021. The news was broken through a segment on AEW Dynamite in which they received a packaged item at the door. Upon unwrapping the gift, they found a pair of baby shoes and a note with the words, "We're expecting a New Baby due 2021."

Brandi might not be on back on AEW TV for a while after being injured [in storyline] by Jade Cargill. It is rumored that Brandi and Cody will face the team of Shaq and Cargill in a mixed tag team match at some point down the road.

See below for Brandi's Instagram post: