One New Japan Pro Wrestling star resorted to desperate measures during the 27th Best of the Super Juniors tournament earlier today.

In the co-main event and final match to determine the Best of the Super Juniors, there was a moment during his bout with Hiromu Takahashi that El Desperado completely removed his torn mask. As seen below, Desperado's painted face was exposed as a result.

You can see photos of the unmasked El Desperado below:

Despite his unmasking, El Desperado was unable to defeat Hiromu Takahashi in the final match of the evening, and Takahashi was crowned the 27th Best of the Super Juniors. You can see full results for the World Tag League and BOSJ tournaments at this link.