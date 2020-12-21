Peyton Royce is teasing a character change.

Taking to Twitter, the former IIconic tweeted that she is no longer okay with sitting on the sidelines, stating, "I've been feeling far from myself lately. I'm so beyond done with watching other women fight for what should be in my hands. I can't sit back & watch it anymore. I can't wait for the opportunity. It won't come. It has to be taken."

The tweet was accompanied by a selfie of the Aussie superstar, complete with blonde hair once again. Royce had been sporting purple hair for the past month, and assuming that this is not an old photo, it looks like the former WWE Women's Tag Champion is back to blonde.

Another noteworthy change comes with her Twitter name. The real-life Cassie Lee is now using "Relentless Royce" for her Twitter name, which could be a potential hint towards how this teased character change will be branded.

Since splitting from former IIconic partner Billie Kay, Royce has been prominent featured on the red brand, tagging with Lacey Evans in a strange bedfellows-type of team. Despite being rumored for a solo push, Royce has yet to see much singles success.

It will be interesting to see how Royce factors into Monday Night RAW tonight, and if this new "relentless" character will show face.

You can see Royce's tweet below: