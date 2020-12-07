Former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan has taken to Instagram to share a revealing pregnancy photo with two hands reaching around her bare breasts.

The topless picture is accompanied by the the caption, "The most beautiful I've ever been."

By the looks of it, the person providing the human hand bra is Erik, her husband and member of WWE Tag Team The Viking Raiders.

Logan and Erik announced back in July that they were expecting their first child. Soon after, the couple revealed the gender of the child via their Wild And Free TV YouTube channel.

"It's a boy! We're having a baby boy," Sarah exclaimed. "The Rowe name lives [on]."

"It's a boy," Erik confirmed. "We had actually picked out names for whether it was a boy or a girl. And because it's a boy, we are going to name him Raymond Cash Rowe. I'm named after my father who's named after his father. He will be Raymond, son of Raymond. We've been calling him 'Baby Cash' just to, kind of, separate, because I was 'Jr.', and he's going to have a different middle name than me."

Logan was among the large group of talents released by WWE earlier this year due to company-wide changes brought about by COVID-19.

