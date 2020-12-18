After being drafted to Friday Night SmackDown in October, Lars Sullivan had two squash victories over Jeff Hardy and Chad Gable followed by two sit down interviews with Corey Graves in the weeks that followed. However, since the November 6 episode of SmackDown, Sullivan has disappeared from WWE programming.

Although WWE has yet to explain the reason for Sullivan's absence, Dave Meltzer in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that since the top star on Friday nights -- Roman Reigns -- is a heel, WWE does not want "another top heel they don't want to beat on the same brand."

Since WWE intends to protect Sullivan as an unstoppable monster, it becomes challenging for them to have two top heels in the same brand, reported Meltzer.

Meltzer also made a note of Sullivan not being named in the list of big wrestlers -- Keith Lee, Otis, Dabba-Kato, Dio Maddin and Omos -- who are undergoing weekly training sessions at the WWE Performance Center.

Part of Vince McMahon's reasoning to send big guys to training is he "wants more monsters in the ring," noted Melter, while adding that historically, whenever WWE business is bad, McMahon tends to "blame the smaller guys on top." However, right now, McMahon's thought process is "he doesn't have big guys who can work at that level."

As reported earlier, Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak are conducting the training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Stay tuned for the latest on Lars Sullivan's WWE status.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

