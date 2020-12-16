WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth has been announced as the host of the 2020 WWE Slammy Awards.

Truth appeared on WWE's The Bump this morning and made the announcement, as seen in the clip below.

It was also announced that the Slammy Awards Pre-Show will air next Wednesday at 10am ET, followed by the full awards ceremony. The Slammys will air on the WWE Network, the WWE website, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The pre-show will air in place of The Bump.

Stay tuned for more on the Slammys. You can click here for full details on the categories and nominees.