- Above is a behind-the-scenes look at the new championship photo shoot from the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions - Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Asuka. The shoot was done backstage at RAW, which saw Flair and Asuka defeat Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce in a non-title match.

As noted, Flair and Asuka will now defend their titles against opponents to be announced on Friday's Christmas Day edition of SmackDown on FOX.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight before RAW to air on this week's WWE Main Event episode:

* Reckoning vs. Nikki Cross

* Lince Dorado vs. Akira Tozawa

You can click here for Main Event spoilers from Monday's tapings.

- Add WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to the list of Slammy Award presenters for Wednesday's ceremony. WWE announced Trish as a presenter during RAW last night. You can click here for the list of celebrities and Hall of Famers that were announced as presenters on Monday afternoon.

Trish's official website revealed that she will be presenting the 2020 Slammy Award for Female Superstar of the Year. The Slammys will air this Wednesday at 10am ET on the WWE Network and all WWE social channels.