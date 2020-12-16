For nearly a decade, there have been rumblings of WWE establishing a physical Hall of Fame in Orlando, Florida. According to two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, WWE had begun the process of building a gallery to showcase pro wrestling memorabilia before the outbreak of COVID-19.

"WWE is actually in the process of building a Hall of Fame, a physical structure in Orlando," Flair said during his appearance on ESPN's The Jump. "It's been delayed too, due to COVID," added Flair.

Flair was on the show to talk about his golden robe being the inspiration for Dame7, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard's latest Adidas signature shoe.

When asked if the designers of the Dame7 sneaker did justice to his robe, Flair said, "They did. I've worn [sic] like 36-38 robes [in my wrestling career]. I can't remember the exact number. That was one of my favorite robes."

The Nature Boy went onto reveal that WWE had purchased the golden robe and wants to showcase it as part of its new physical Hall of Fame.

"They purchased the robe and wanted to put that in there," he said. "It would be something that I wore [that they would be showcasing] in the Hall."

Flair also joked that he wants WWE to put them in the entertainment wing of its Hall of Fame, which would make Flair a three-time HOF'er.

"They've been tremendous to me in so many different levels," said Flair. "But I'm after them now to give me a thing for the entertainment wing of the HOF."

Earlier this year, during a WWE shareholders call, Vince McMahon spoke on the possibility of WWE building a physical Hall of Fame.

"Bricks and mortar is something that, generally speaking, we, other than office buildings and office space of course, that we're not necessarily fond of, but nonetheless, again the interest in that continues to build and it's still a possibility somewhere down the line," McMahon had said.

Today Is The Day! The Gold Robe Inspired Dame 7 Ric Flair Shoe Is Available For Purchase! Catch Me On @NBATheJump At 3pm With @Rachel__Nichols! I Will Be Reminding Everyone How Important It Is To Style And Profile! WOOOOO! @adidasHoops @Dame_Lillard https://t.co/azP827vflE pic.twitter.com/00tc4nFlW7 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 15, 2020