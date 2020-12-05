In the main event of last night's WWE SmackDown, Otis and Kevin Owens picked up the DQ victory over WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Wanting to finish things himself, Reigns locked in a guillotine submission on Owens. Since he was not the legal man in the boutand refused to let go, the referee called the match.

Moments before that, Jey looked to win the match with a splash down on Owens, Reigns barked at Jey about it being his show and told him to get down. Post-match, Reigns ended up attacking both KO and Jey (for stepping out of line).

On social media, Reigns commented about going after both WWE superstars, citing "fear" as a means to get people to do what he wants.

"I am doing nothing but what is necessary," Reigns wrote. "If someone falls out of line, I will put them back in it and if someone challenges my family's position...they will get knocked down. Fear is a powerful motivator."

As noted, Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Owens in a TLC Match at WWE TLC on December 20 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Here's what the current card looks like.