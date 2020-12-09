WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has apparently responded to the recent warning from WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

As noted earlier today, Goldberg appeared on WWE's The Bump and declared that Reigns is "next" as he has unfinished business with the Tribal Chief. Reigns took to Twitter this afternoon and said he chooses who is next, and that's Kevin Owens. Owens vs. Reigns in a TLC match for the title has been confirmed for the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 20.

"I never wait in line. I am the attraction and I choose who's next. And that's Kevin Owens. #WWETLC #IslandOfRelevancy," Reigns wrote.

