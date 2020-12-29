Since Brodie Lee's tragic passing on Saturday, there has been some speculation on social media that his lung ailment was aggravated by the wrestler contracting the COVID-19 virus. However, that rumor doesn't have any truth to it, according to Dave Meltzer on The Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer noted that Lee not only underwent COVID-19 tests before every show while wrestling for AEW [until early October] but also later when he was hospitalized for more than two months until he passed the day after Christmas.

The Observer added that Lee was "tested many times while he was in the hospital" and the COVID-19 rumors can "be legitimately ruled out."

Amanda Huber, the wife of Lee, previously confirmed on social media that her husband died "after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue."

Meltzer also mentioned that Lee "did not want any photos of him in that condition" and was strictly against the publicity. As reported earlier, Amanda kept everyone in AEW informed of his worsening conditioning since October but didn't want the news to leak out.

Lee's final match took place on Oct. 7 when he dropped the AEW TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite. He was hospitalized a few weeks later when he first experienced symptoms of breathlessness.