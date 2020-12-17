WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn announced tonight on social media that he's hosting his own award show tomorrow on Friday Night SmackDown.

Zayn called the Slammy Awards biased and it only highlights "corporate favorites." That's why he will be hosting the first annual "Sami Awards" tomorrow.

He tweeted, "The #Slammy Awards are good fun, but clearly very biased to highlight corporate favorites. That's why tomorrow night on #Smackdown I will host the FIRST ANNUAL SAMI AWARDS! The always honest 'Champion of the People', will present awards that reflect the true will of the people."

As reported this week, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth will be hosting the 2020 WWE Slammy Awards. The event is next Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. It will air on the WWE Network, the WWE website, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.



Below is Sami's tweet: