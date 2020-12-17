It's been five-and-a-half years since Sasha Banks made her main roster debut when she, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch all debuted on Raw on July 13, 2015. Since then, she's won eight WWE championships and is currently the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Banks was asked to recall what was going through her mind just before she made her WWE debut when she was interviewed on Instagram by ProSieben MAXX.

"That's hard to remember. But probably being the person that I was back then, I was probably telling myself, 'I'm not afraid,' and probably freaking out. Because ever since I was 10 years old, walking down that ramp was my only dream. Now, here I was in 2015, making my WWE debut. It was so incredible. Now every single week, I'm doing the exact same thing. It's just so awesome," said Banks.

WWE has made dramatic strides in its presentation of women's wrestlers over the last few years. That is highlighted by the first all-women's pay-per-view in WWE history with Evolution in 2018. There hasn't been an Evolution 2 since then, and Banks was asked if she would like to see the event return. She was also asked about her interest in a Queen of the Ring tournament.

"I think a whole Queen of the Ring tournament for a whole pay-per-view itself would be really cool, but I've been waiting for Evolution 2 for a very long time," revealed Banks. "So maybe we can do that first, and maybe we can start little matches at Evolution for the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Maybe something like that can happen."

Over the last five years, Banks has wrestled just about every notable female to step into a WWE ring. She was asked who her dream match would be with, and she brought up the name of a WWE Hall of Famer.

"There's so many new women, so I feel like there are all these matches I can have, but even with a dream match would be Trish Stratus. I feel we can make happen one day if she wants to, but we have to get paid a lot of money for that one," joked Banks.

Despite being on the main roster for over five years, Banks is still one of the youngest Women's Superstars at 28 years old. She was asked where she saw herself 10 years from now, and she revealed that she has lofty aspirations outside of the ring.

"Honestly, I would have no idea. But if I have to choose, I will have a lot of stock in the WWE or own the WWE," said Banks. "I would own the WWE, yes. I would give Vince the vacation he deserves."

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.