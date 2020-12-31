WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman recently held a fan Q & A on his podcast X-Pac 12360. During one question, he discussed how he was unsatisfied with his last match, and he revealed that he is now cured of Hepatitis C.

"There's a lot of folks out there would fit that bill of right opponent. The last matches I had; I didn't have the best experience," Waltman admitted. "My very last match at WrestleMania weekend when I decided I was done. It was a six man with me, Hurricane Helms, and Liger on Liger's farewell tour and it didn't go how I wanted. Some of the spots and the finish got screwed up. I blew a gasket. I must've been a real motherf**ker to deal with at that point.

"I was like, 'If I'm going to be like that, then I shouldn't be having matches'. These guys are doing the best they can. They're not as experienced I'm taking. it way too serious, but that's how I'm used to doing it. That being said, I had Hepatitis C for a long time and that kept me... I tested positive for it when I came back to TNA and was doing that stuff with Kevin and Scott. Hogan came in with Eric and all of that. After that, I couldn't get cleared in states with athletic commissions. So, TNA and WWE couldn't have me in matches. I would just do little matches. Nothing serious, no blood. Now, I'm cured everyone. Just this year, I got cured. I haven't mentioned it publicly. It costs $100 a treatment. It's $1,000 a pill every day. I feel great. I didn't feel anything.

"People are going, 'How come he never came back?' So, that's the reason, but now, that's clear. So now, I'm going to get my knee fixed. I've had a torn ACL since before the turn of this. decade. I was still living in Mexico and I tore my ACL. It was around 2008. So, I'm going to get that fixed. Sometime next year, I'll put myself on the market, have a few more matches. People go, 'Hey, you got another run left in you'. Everyone thinks they got one more run left in them. I don't care if a dude's in a wheelchair, he'll swear to God he has another run left in him."

Waltman had said in the past that he was done with wrestling, but this new news has changed that. Waltman was asked if he could work a regular schedule and how many matches he feels he has left in him.

"No. I could, but I don't know if I want to," Waltman said. "I probably got half a dozen good hard matches in me."

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.