Seth Rollins took to Instagram today to pay tribute to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, fka Luke Harper) with a lengthy post. Lee passed away on Saturday at the age of 41 due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue.

Rollins' Instagram tribute comes just one day after he posted a photo of the two pro wrestling veterans together at the gym. Rollins will return to WWE TV on Friday's SmackDown but he has been away since late November due to taking time off for the birth of his first child with fiancee Becky Lynch, and besides the Instagram post on welcoming the child, he has been quiet on social media until now.

Like many people have done since Saturday, Rollins said he loved Lee, and went on about how he was a loving husband and a devoted father. Rollins also talked about how he vouched for Lee to get hired by WWE when he was working in FCW (what is now WWE NXT). He said they really got to know each other when The Shield and The Wyatt Family feuded on the main roster.

"Back in FCW, I vouched HARD for Brodie to get hired at WWE based on knowing and working with him briefly in ROH. We spent a little time in Tampa together, but The Shield debut took me on the road pretty soon after he moved down. Luckily, the Wyatt Family followed us out of developmental shortly thereafter and let me tell you he was a real treat to have on the road. That's where we really got to know each other," Rollins wrote.

Rollins also recalled how he and Lee almost got into a backstage fight during the feud between the two stables, because they were both "fired up" and trying to do what was best for their respective factions.

"Funnily enough, he and I almost came to blows backstage during the Shield/Wyatt series. We were both so fired up trying to do right by our respective squads that we tended to get a little snippy towards each other. It was the best. He was the best," Rollins wrote.

Rollins wrapped his tribute by talking about why he looked up to Lee, and how he hopes to carry some of Lee's qualities with him now that he has become a father and is becoming a husband.

"I looked up to Brodie. Not just because he was a physical mountain of a man, but because of how he was as a father and husband. And as I venture into those realms myself now, I really hope I can carry a bit of him with me. I hope I can be to my family even a little of what he was to his," Rollins wrote.

You can click here for the latest on Lee's passing, including his recent hospitalization and more tributes from around the wrestling world.

