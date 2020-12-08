AEW has announced that NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal will appear on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW's official twitter account confirmed on Monday that Shaq will address AEW fans in a segment with Tony Schiavone.

Shaq's involvement with AEW was first teased last month when the debuting Jade Cargill interrupted Cody Rhodes. Cargill mentioned that although Rhodes has called himself "a giant killer," there was "nothing giant" about him. Cargill said she happens to know a real giant and statements made by Cody are an echo loud enough to wake him up.

After Cargill revealed that the giant she was talking about was Shaq, Brandi Rhodes confronted her on the stage.

Shaq was backstage at AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view on November 7.

Shaq, a panelist on popular show Inside the NBA on TNT, sent a message to Cody back in August when he signed a new deal with TNT. "I'd love to fight Cody. Write it. Print it. Text it to him. Call AEW up and tell them," wrote Shaq in a press release.

Below is the updated lineup for Wednesday:

* Shaq addresses AEW with Tony Schiavone

* Tony Schiavone to interview Sting

* Fallout from AEW World Champion Kenny Omega's appearance on Impact Wrestling

* Orange Cassidy vs. MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

* Inner Circle Ultimatum

* FTR vs. Varsity Blondes (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr)

* Lance Archer and the Lucha Bros. vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade

* Abadon in action

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Preston "10" Vance

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Young Bucks vs. TH2