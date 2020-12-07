Earlier tonight on Monday Night RAW, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre brawled in the backstage area after they lost a 2-on-3 Handicap Match to the team of AJ Styles, The Miz and John Morrison.

After accidently leveling McIntyre with a Brogue Kick, Sheamus was caught off guard and upset with himself, which allowed Styles to fly in with the Phenomenal Forearm for the pin fall victory. Although it was clearly an accident, Sheamus and McIntyre confronted each other after the match and didn't hold back any punches.

After the show went off the air, Sheamus and McIntyre addressed their brawl on RAW Talk.

"That's what brothers do," said McIntyre. "He caught me with the Brogue Kick, I knew it was accidental but we still had to get it out of the system," he added.

Sheamus chimed in and said that the two brothers had to let off steam so they could have a drink after the show.

McIntyre challenged the rest of the roster to "keep up with the physicality" if they want to be anywhere near the level of him and Sheamus.

"If you don't keep up, you're gonna get kicked off our damn roster," warned McIntyre.

Sheamus then left the set by saying, "I'll be waiting in the bar. Common, hurry up."

As noted, McIntyre also addressed his upcoming match against AJ Styles during his appearance on RAW Talk. McIntyre revealed that he's been wanting a match with the Phenomenal One for nearly 20 years.

