- As noted before, Jeff Hardy was believed to be OK after the rough Swanton Bomb landing he took when putting Elias through the ringside table during the finish to their Symphony of Destruction match on last night's RAW.

In an update, PWInsider reports that the Swanton spit did not go as initially conceived. This is why Hardy ended up hitting his head on the steel ring steps, which was the main cause for concern. The original idea for the spot had Hardy clearing everything for a landing on the center of the table, safely. It was noted that just being a few inches off made all the difference.

- Dabba-Kato and Arturo Ruas have been at recent RAW TV tapings, but have not been used, according to PWInsider. These Superstars were drafted to RAW after originally being used for RAW Underground, which has been pulled from the storylines.

There's a feeling that Kato and Ruas still need additional seasoning before they are introduced as full-fledged RAW Superstars. As noted last month, Ruas suffered a right bicep injury during his loss to Kushida on the November 18 NXT episode. There had been plans to use Ruas more often on NXT TV before the injury.

- Sonjay Dutt is now working full-time for the WWE NXT brand. Dutt was hired to work as a main roster producer back in January 2019 after leaving Impact Wrestling. It was recently reported that WWE 205 Live Superstar The Brian Kendrick is also now working behind-the-scenes for the NXT brand.