Depositions for the case against Phillip Thomas will begin on February 3, 2021 with Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose and a neighbor of Deville's, Wrestling Inc. has learned.

The case will then proceed to other Sheriff's department deputies and investigators, which will last until at least March 17, 2021. The trial date will probably be set for June at the earliest and could drag on into the summer.

There are fifteen people from the Hillsboro County Sheriff's Office involved in this case. The Sheriff's office recently went to serve Deville paperwork to inform her that she was needed for her deposition, however she has apparently moved. They tried to serve her the paperwork on November 23rd, and court documents revealed that it was unserved and either she moved, or it's a vacant property.

Thomas has been charged with Aggravated Stalking (third degree felony), Armed Burglary of a Dwelling (felony punishable by life), Armed Kidnapping for Ransom or Reward or Hostage (felony life), and Criminal Mischief for Less Than $200 (second degree misdemeanor) after attempting to abduct her from her home on the night of August 17th. After years of stalking Deville online, Thomas broke into her home while carrying a backpack containing a condom, pepper spray, zip ties, duct tape, window punches and extra clothes. You can read more details from the attempted kidnapping by clicking here.

