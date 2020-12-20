Charlotte is expected to be Asuka's partner in her match against WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at tonight's WWE TLC, according to F4WOnline.

The report noted Charlotte is currently in St. Petersburg, Florida — current location of the ThunderDome — right now.

Asuka's original partner, Lana, was taking out by Jax and Baszler, leaving Asuka without a tag partner for tonight's title match. This had been planned for weeks, leading to the return of Charlotte.

Charlotte has been out of the ring since June 22, where Jax storyline broke Charlotte's collarbone in a backstage attack. Charlotte actually took time off for cosmetic surgery to fix a breast implant leak issue, along with being involved with some acting gigs.

Tonight's WWE TLC gets going at 6 pm ET with the Kickoff, the main card begins at 7 pm ET.