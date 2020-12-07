WWE taped the following tonight before RAW to air on this week's WWE Main Event episode:

* The show opened with Jaxson Ryker in the ring with Elias. This appears to be a new pairing. They were here to perform some music but WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth interrupted and said his music is better than what Elias is performing. Ryker stood up for Elias and the two sides had words but there was no match

* Keith Lee defeated Angel Garza in the main event

You can click here for a few photos from Ryker's return.