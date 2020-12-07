Jaxson Ryker returned to WWE TV during tonight's pre-RAW Main Event tapings.

Ryker appeared in a show-opening segment with Elias, which was interrupted by WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth. It looks like WWE has paired Elias and Ryker together for Main Event, and possibly RAW.

This was Ryker's first WWE TV appearance since The Forgotten Sons were pulled from SmackDown in the middle of a big push following pro-Trump comments he made on Twitter back in late May. As noted before at this link, Ryker's former partners Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler were brought back to WWE TV during last Friday's SmackDown on FOX, in a new alliance with King Baron Corbin. There had been talk of WWE possibly releasing Ryker, but it looks like he may have a new home on the red brand.

Keith Lee vs. Angel Garza was also taped for this week's WWE Main Event tonight. You can click here for spoilers from the tapings.

Stay tuned for more on Ryker's WWE TV return.

Below are a few photos from tonight's segment:

Main Event Spoilers: It lead to R-Truth coming out and saying he likes his music more than Elias' music...This ended leading up to NO match....#WWEThunderdome #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/oJnkm59SpV — Xylot Themes (@XylotThemes) December 8, 2020