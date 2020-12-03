New AEW star Sting has set a new record for merchandise sales on the Pro Wrestling Tees website.

Pro Wrestling Tees owner Ryan Barkan noted on Instagram today that Sting's new AEW t-shirt set a new record for the most t-shirts sold in 24 hours.

They wrote, "And it hasn't even been 24 hrs yet..."

AEW announced Sting's new $24.99 t-shirt shortly after his debut on last night's Dynamite episode. A $49.99 Sting zip hoodie and a $26.99 hat are also being sold on the ShopAEW.com website.

Sting has signed a multi-year deal with AEW and will speak in the ring on next week's Dynamite. You can click here for new backstage details on AEW's plans for Sting. AEW's official announcement on Sting's signing, with comments from Tony Khan, can be found here.

You can see Ryan's Instagram post below: