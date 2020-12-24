Sting appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast today and discussed signing with AEW. Sting revealed that he first spoke with AEW President Tony Khan five years ago when Khan asked him to sign a baseball bat for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He said that Khan contacted him again a year ago when he was under contract with WWE.

"[Khan] didn't call me, he sent a text," Sting said of Khan. "I was still with WWE so I've gotta be careful with how I handle this kind of stuff, so I just kept it superficial.

"I'd say, two months or so ago, somewhere around then, I reached out and said, 'Hey, are you still willing to talk?' [Khan] said 'Yeah!' and here we are."

Sting admitted that he wasn't content with how his career ended. He said that he had been pushing for a cinematic match against The Undertaker, which wasn't happening. When Khan asked him if he was interested in wrestling cinematic matches for AEW, Sting answered that he was.

"I didn't want it to end the way it ended," Sting said. "I was pushing to get a cinema-style match with 'Taker. And for probably a litany of different reasons, it just wasn't going to happen and so when Tony called and spoke with me and he said, 'Are you interested in doing cinema-style matches?' I said, 'Yeah, I am (laughs). I am.' And so I thought that I'd like to come back and do that and not disappear again with my tail between my legs. I don't have to go out on top, but I'd love to be able to go out in a positive light.

"I would like to mentor some of these guys and be any kind of help that I possibly can. Even thought it's changed, I still get it and I'd like to be a part of helping some of these guys get better."

Sting also discussed his entrance in the company with the snow. He admitted that despite all of the innovative entrances that he's had, the snow was a first.

"I've made every kind of entrance under the sun," Sting stated. "I mean, they've done everything except shoot me out of a cannon, but I gotta tell you, snow is a first for me. Winter is coming, and it is so cool. I've had more people say, 'Oh dude! The snow! That is awesome.'"

Sting also praised the AEW roster. He said that every match has the crowd going, and the talent today are striving to be different than in the past.

"Some of the matches that I have seen are the most incredible, athletic, high-paced - I don't know how many false finishes," said Sting. "They got the crowd rockin' and rollin' on every single match it seems."

"When I first started, I didn't want to go and be like the generation before me. I wanted to be different, and I was, and these guys I'm watching do the same thing. They're different. They've changed the psychology, you know, how they tell a story, and they're good. Very innovative."