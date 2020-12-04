RETRIBUTION member T-BAR [fka Dominik Dijakovic] has become very popular among fans over the past few months due to his Twitter game. On Thursday, T-BAR struck again, responding to a tweet from AEW Chairman and President Tony Khan.

As noted, Khan took to Twitter and revealed the viewership numbers of Week 60 of the Wednesday Night War between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. Khan revealed that AEW drew 913,000 viewers for their "Winter Is Coming" episode, topping the 658,000 viewers that NXT garnered for their "Takeover: WarGames 2020" go-home show by 39 percent.

Khan wrote, "Thank you great fans who made #AEWDynamite Winter Is Coming a huge success for @AEW + @tntdrama! We got our best demo rating of 2020 + a new #AEW Champion @KennyOmegamanX + an indelible memory with Sting's arrival, + won the night."

In response to Khan's tweet, T-BAR simply wrote, "T-BAR 1.74m," pointing to the fact that his show, Monday Night Raw, garnered nearly double the viewership as Dynamite.

This week's post-Survivor Series episode of Raw averaged 1.741 million viewers on the USA Network, down 3.7% from last week's 1.808 million viewers.

As of this writing, Khan not responded to T-BAR.

Check out T-BAR's tweet below: