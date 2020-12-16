Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) are teasing an appearance at tonight's AEW Dynamite at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The duo reunited with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega on last night's Impact.



"@AEW tonight at 8 pm EST, who knows what will happen in Jacksonville. @KennyOmegamanX @The_BigLG @TheDonCallis #AEWDyanmite," Anderson wrote.

"Florida is #BulletClub Country @MachineGunKA @TheDonCallis @KennyOmegamanX @AEW #Dynamite will be [fire emojis]. Tonight as always #BizCliz #TheOnlyClubThatMatters," Gallows commented.

As noted, Omega and The Good Brothers are set to face Impact World Champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns at Impact Hard to Kill on January 16.

Below is the current card for tonight's Dynamite:

* SCU vs. The Acclaimed

* Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. Hangman Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds

* NWA Women's World Champion Serena Deeb and Big Swole vs. Ivelisse and Diamante

* Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico

* The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, MJF) vs. Best Friends, Varsity Blondes, and Top Flight

* World Title Eliminator Match, No DQ and Anything Goes: Joey Janela vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

* Sting appears live

* Eddie Kingston will address his enemies

* Dasha Gonzalez will interview Dustin Rhodes