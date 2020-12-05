Now playable characters of "Gears of War 5", the WWE Universe can feel the power as one or all three members of The New Day. In their interview on WWE's The Bump, the faction is still on cloud nine after making their grand debut on the highly acclaimed game series.

"It's insane because as you said, we've been in a lot of WWE games. But to be able to branch out and gain the notoriety that's not something wrestling based, and for it to be accepted is the biggest thing for us," Xavier Woods said with sheer excitement in his voice. "I hope that opens up the doors for us to be in more games that aren't wrestling based, and I hope it also opens up the doors for wrestlers to be out in spaces like this. Just seeing our faces on this poster right here, how surreal is that?"

Both Kofi Kingston and Big E mentioned that being part of this big project was something they've dreamt about ever since they first started playing the series back in college.

"For me, it still hasn't settled in," Kofi Kingston added. "People keep sending me game footage and it's just surreal. We used to play 'Gears' back in college, you know, so it's still very strange but unbelievably cool at the same time.

"Like the boys alluded to, I used to play 'Gears' in college, too, with my roommates," Big E mentioned. "I think when we've had the opportunity to get out of the confines of wrestling, we really enjoy it because we get to show that we're entertainers and not just wrestlers. To be part of a big franchise is very, very cool!"

Woods mentioned that all three members agreed Survivor Series was the best time to showcase and give a sneak peek as to what their characters would look like through their gear that night.

"I think it would have been a huge miss if we had not done this," Woods stated. "It's a perfect opportunity, and it made sense to have the gear to go with it. It just made it that much cooler."

Now that Big E is back to being a singles competitor following the WWE Draft in October, he is gunning towards a shot at Sami Zayn's Intercontinental Championship.

"Yeah. I mean, why not? It's a title that's on my radar," Big E informed the panel. "I have to give Sami credit: he's very crafty and, for the most part, has been doing a good job. I like to compare him to a man who has a bag of magic tricks. He's just used them all. But at some point, the bags gotta' empty, and the luck has got to run out. I wanted to shake his hand and salute him, but his time is up."

