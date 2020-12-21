Happy Holidays!

Thank you all for making the (almost) first year of The Wrestling Inc. Daily such a success! As a special treat, The Wrestling Inc. Daily will be taking a break from daily pro wrestling news punditry to instead release a slate of review shows for the holidays. I asked each of my Daily co-hosts, and boss, to pick a classic pro wrestling PPV for us to review as a "gift" to me and they did not disappoint!

Below is the schedule for The Wrestling Inc. Daily holiday review shows. Each episode will be released in audio form on your preferred podcast platform and in video form via the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel!

Tuesday December 22 - WWF Survivor Series 1998 (w/ Michael Wiseman)

Wednesday December 23 - WWE No Way Out 2006 (w/ EJ Cameron)

Thursday December 24 - WWF WrestleMania X7 (w/ Justin LaBar)

Friday December 25 - WWF Vengeance 2001 (w/ Christy Olson)

Friday January 1 - WWF Royal Rumble 1992 (w/ Raj Giri)

