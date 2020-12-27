Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks sat down with Chris Van Vliet on The Chris Van Vliet Show where they discussed their goals for their legacy in pro wrestling. Matt expressed his desire for them to be known as the best tag team of all time.

"My last goal in wrestling is to be known as the best tag team of all time," Matt stated. "It's a hard goal to get to but LeBron says the same exact thing, he wants to be known as the best player of all time so why should we think differently?

"You have to have high goals and I think that's the last thing that I'd like to accomplish even though it's an impossible thing to accomplish because wrestling is an opinion and everyone has an opinion on things and it's actual factual things and it's predetermined. But I want at least some people to say we're the greatest of all time."

The Young Bucks named The Hardy Boys as the best tag team of all time right now. They acknowledged that they might not be able to hit the accomplishments they have, but they expressed their desires to surpass them, and Nick noted that they have not had a storyline where they were forced to split up unlike Matt and Jeff.

"It's Matt and Jeff Hardy. They're the greatest ever," Matt said. "There's so many ways that you measure that and I know that we say it's an opinion but at the same time this is a box office business and Matt and Jeff Hardy are the biggest box office tag team act in the history of the business. Could we ever reach those numbers that they hit? I don't know because it's a different time now.

"We're talking about The Attitude Era when those ratings were insane and people were buying merchandise everywhere but hey, again, dream big. If one day people compare us to them and they already do compare us to them but if they say we're better than them. Man, what a crazy accomplishment. But like Nick said, who wants to really be known as the second best tag team of all time?"

"The one thing we have on them is we haven't split up, and they've had a few angles where they had to split up," Nick noted. "So we just have to stick together and if we do, I think that's an accomplishment in itself. Just being a tag team that never split up ever."