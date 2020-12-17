Tony Schiavone took multiple storyline shots at Impact Wrestling on last night's AEW Dynamite.

During Kenny Omega's entrance ahead of the night's main event, AEW's lead commentator mentioned how he was "glad [Omega] helped Impact's numbers go from one person to six."

That dig came after one of Schiavone's earlier digs at the former TNA, where he poked fun at Impact's home network stating, "It's hard to find AXS TV, to the point where your smart TV will just ask, 'Why?' if you try to find it."

These comments come one day removed from Schiavone's second consecutive appearance on Impact Wrestling, where he and AEW President Tony Khan popped up via another paid advertisement. There, Schiavone said he was glad he could be on "cable AXS TV" and that after Impact was over, viewers could watch "the latest city council meeting."

You can watch Schiavone's comments on Impact below: