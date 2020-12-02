WWE is now advertising the first RAW and SmackDown Superstars for the 18th annual Tribute to the Troops, indicating that this will be another dual-brand show.

As seen in the graphic below, Superstars being advertised for the special event include Big E, Bayley, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Rey Mysterio, Alexa Bliss, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks, Ricochet, and Lacey Evans.

It should be noted that these Superstars have not been confirmed to appear on Sunday's broadcast, and Strowman is reportedly out of action with a knee injury.

Sunday's special will feature a musical performance by country singer HARDY, plus matches and other footage to be taped this week.

Tribute to The Troops will air this Sunday, December 6 on FOX, in conjunction with the NFL games that are airing that afternoon. TTTT will air at 4:30pm ET for viewers who have a NFL game airing at 1pm ET, and at 3pm ET for viewers with a NFL game airing at 4:05pm ET. The special airing this coming Sunday will feature servicemen and women and their families from Marine Corps Air Station New River, US Army Post Fort Hood, U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), Naval Air Station Fallon and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.

Stay tuned for updates on WWE's 18th annual Tribute to The Troops.