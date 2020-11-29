On this past week's RAW, Braun Strowman put his hands on WWE Official Adam Pearce, which landed him a storyline indefinite suspension.

The reason for the suspension was due to Strowman sustaining a knee injury, confirmed on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.

The severity of the injury wasn't known, but Dave Meltzer reported the impression he got was Strowman was not going to be at WWE TLC on December 20. Although, the writing team still apparently has him penciled in as the man to face WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

WWE has AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee on this Monday's RAW with the winner receiving a future title shot, but the winner reportedly wasn't one-hundred percent going to face McIntyre at next month's PPV.

As noted earlier this week, TLC's card was still considered "up in the air."