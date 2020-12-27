As reported yesterday, AEW star Brodie Lee passed away from a lung issue, unrelated to COVID-19, at the age of 41.

The wrestling industry has been mourning the loss of the former WWE and AEW titleholder, taking to social media to express their condolences.

Triple H, who managed Lee as apart of Team Authority at WWE Survivor Series 2014, tweeted, "Amazing talent... Better human being, husband and father."

"In utter disbelief hearing of the passing of Brodie Lee. I'm unable to process this. I can't believe it," wrote Sami Zayn. He continued, "Struggling to accept that Brodie is gone. Waves of grief and sorrow are now seeping through the wall of denial and disbelief. So many warm memories are rushing back. I've so much I want to share about him. I love you Brodie. I love you all. Life is an unbelievable, fragile gift."

Booker T tweeted, "Incredibly sad and difficult news to process. Jon was a kind man and a great talent. My sympathies go out to his wife and family. Gone way too soon, but never to be forgotten."

Tyson Kidd posted, "Just watched Wyatt's vs Uso's from Battleground 2014 here in Tampa. I remembered this match being great, I was wrong. It was a masterpiece!! #RipBrodieLee."

"My Twitter and Instagram feeds are filled with memories and photos of this man. Jon Huber meant so much to everyone that knew him, including my husband. Jon was a devoted husband and proud father. Sending so much love to his family and friends!! #RIPBrodieLee #RIPJonHuber," tweeted Maria Kanellis.

Carmella wrote, "I don't have the words.. I can't believe it. He always made me laugh so much... heartbroken for his family."

WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E posted, "Brodie cried with me when I cried after George Floyd was killed. He & his incredible wife bought @emiliosparks new podcasting equipment because they believed in his dream. He'd text & call people he barely knew when he heard they were sick or grieving. His kindness was boundless."

NXT commentator and former Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett wrote, "What a horrible day. I'm thinking of his family - Jon was a very good man and was loved by the locker room. #RipBrodieLee."

"One of my first 'dark match' main-events after Smackdown TV in 2016. I was so pumped to get to be an honorary Wyatt Family member for the night and to get to team with those guys. A fan tagged me in this picture after the show and I made sure to save it. I'm really glad I did," Kevin Owens posted.

JBL reminisced on his clothesline-inspired chats with Lee, tweeting, "I spent a couple of afternoons explaining to Jon about how I threw a clothesline, he was a sponge when it came to the business, I enjoyed it more than he did-more importantly, he was a good man. RIP friend."

Below are their reactions, along with several more:

