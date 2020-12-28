Former WWE Superstar and current WWE Producer Tyson Kidd appeared on the DropKick Podcast. During the show, Kidd discussed the future of his friend and former tag team partner Harry Smith, a.k.a. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Smith last wrestled for WWE in 2011. During his run with the company, he held tag team gold twice with Kidd. Kidd admitted that he would love to see Smith back in a WWE ring.

"Man I've been trying to convince him to come back for a very long time, man, I've never left. I've been waiting for him to come back," Kidd said. "He's funny. He's always been like this his whole life, which is a credit to him. He kind of and I mean this in a positive way, he kind of beats to his own drum and does his own thing. He's not easily swayed which I really like about him. He weighs everything out and puts a lot of thought into everything that he does."

Tyson noted that Smith hasn't been wrestling much over the past none months due to the pandemic. Smith was supposed to go to Japan but couldn't. Kidd said that Harry is still training hard in grappling.



"If you like yourself you shouldn't grapple with Harry," Kidd said. "I remember him as a kid, all of a sudden it was almost like a switch went off and he became obsessed with submission wrestling and grappling."

"Where he ends up I honestly, at this moment, don't know, and who knows when this comes out, but I recorded a segment for WWE Icons on Davey Boy and they asked me about Harry and I said hopefully by the time this comes out he will be back here. He's 6'5, he's third generation. I think he's been gone for far too long. He's been gone for nine years and he's changed a lot and the company has changed a lot and if everything aligns right there could be great synergy."

Tyson noted that there are so many branches with WWE now with NXT and NXT UK in addition to Raw and Smackdown. He said that Harry could go to one of those brands and conquer them before coming to Raw or Smackdown. He admitted that he just wants what's best for Harry and wants him to do whatever is going to make him happy.

You can watch the full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the DropKick Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.