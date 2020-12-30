At the conclusion of AEW's tribute show for Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), "Brodie Lee Celebration of Life", a tribute video was played in honor of Lee featuring many clips and photos from Lee's life played over the song "Ol' 55" by Tom Waits. The video begins with Lee's AEW debut video where he was introduced as "The Exalted One" as well as audio of introducing himself as Brodie Lee overlaid with footage of Lee winning the TNT Championship from Cody Rhodes.

The video then cuts to footage from Lee's time on the indies as well as photos from that time. Some backyard footage is mixed in as a slideshow of photos is shown featuring Lee and his family.

A photo of of Lee and the former Erick Rowan with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships is shown next followed up by a photo of Lee with Bray Wyatt. Next is a behind-the-scenes angle of The Dark Order's entrance with Lee as TNT Champion as well as more footage of Lee with The Dark Order on Dynamite and BTE.

A photo from Lee's FCW days is shown next with Lee holding his son Brodie Lee Jr. along with Sami Zayn and Trent. Next is a behind-the-scenes photo featuring Matt Hardy and Miro followed up by a selfie taken by Big E. More FCW era pictures featuring Drew McIntyre, Cesaro and Sheamus is shown.

A picture of Sammy Guevara, Penelope Ford during the TNT Title tournament is shown next. More pictures of Lee's time in WWE is shown featuring Bray Wyatt followed up by Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder and then a picture of Lee as Mario, Aiden English as Luigi and Becky Lynch in a chipmunk outfit and a picture of Lee and Seth Rollins after that.

Lee then is seen holding the TNT Title in a picture with his son Lee Jr. as more Dynamite footage including Lee holding the AEW World Championship. Another slideshow of Lee with his family follows up and then back to highlights of Lee's matches and moments in AEW.

The photo of WWE Superstars wearing "Yeah Yeah Yeah" shirts shows up after that followed up by a picture of Lee kissing his wife Amanda, and then footage of Lee holding the TNT Title ends the tribute video along with the text, "In memory of Jon Huber. Brodie Lee 1979 - 2020"