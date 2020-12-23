In a new video released on TikTok, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is seen criticizing WWE Superstar Peyton Royce's cooking skills.

After complimenting her shirt, Ramsay ripped into Royce as she started to make a delicacy from her home country of Australia called "fairy bread" -- which is white bread spread with butter covered with "hundreds and thousands" or small pieces of colored sugar.

As Royce began to add sprinkles to her bread, Ramsay said, "No, sprinkles. No, girl, you've lost the plot. Are you serious? Stop."

The Scottish chef then went onto say, "You've been out of the ring too long, you're rusty. Stick those slices of bread on your blood ears."

WWE and Royce's former tag team partner, Billy Kay, shared the video on Twitter, which can be seen below.

WWE's Twitter account jokingly wrote, "Don't worry, @GordonRamsay, @PeytonRoyceWWE isn't in charge of catering..."

Royce recently teased a change to her WWE character, writing on Twitter that she is no longer okay with sitting on the sidelines.

"I've been feeling far from myself lately," she tweeted earlier this week. "I'm so beyond done with watching other women fight for what should be in my hands. I can't sit back & watch it anymore. I can't wait for the opportunity. It won't come. It has to be taken."