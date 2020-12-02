Lana and Asuka are now tag team partners on Monday Night Raw and are rumored to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at the upcoming TLC pay-per-view event.

The two women seem to be building a lot of chemistry over the past few weeks. After beating Jax and Baszler in a non-title match this week on Raw, they recited a victory song in a backstage segment which went, "Asuka is the best, Lana number one!".

Earlier on Tuesday, Lana uploaded a few videos on her TikTok account. In one of them, Lana kissed Asuka on the lip before they proceeded to do their dance with Dua Lipa's Blow Your Mind (Mwahchallenge) playing in the background.

You can click here to watch the video.

Along with the video, Lana wrote the caption, "I was so happy that Asuka got my back & that we won that I kissed her! I love Asuka & she is my best friend #fyp #wwe #foryourpage #christmas #foryou."

See below for a screenshot of Lana kissing Asuka: