Earlier this week it was reported the card for WWE TLC on December 20 was considered "up in the air" as creative continued to figure out what the lineup would look like.

In a new report from Ringside News, Vince McMahon has given the green light to four matches for the upcoming PPV.

Two are title matches: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens; WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka and Lana.

The other bouts are: Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan, and Randy Orton facing Bray Wyatt.

The report also noted the proposed match between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman is no longer on the card, due to Strowman sustaining a knee injury at Survivor Series.

Tomorrow's RAW features Riddle vs. Keith Lee vs. AJ Styles with the winner receive a future shot at the WWE Champion, so one of those Superstars will most likely face McIntyre at TLC.