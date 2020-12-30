As reported earlier, the new WWE Superstar Gaming Series premiered last night, starting at 8pm ET and running for more than six hours. The live stream, which premiered on all WWE social platforms including YouTube and Twitter, was hosted by Greg Miller and Xavier Woods.

Besides WWE Superstars and celebrities doing battle in the "Holiday Sus-Fest" with Among Us and the "Holiday Throwdown" with WWE 2K Battlegrounds, the Twitch stream also featured an old UpUpDownDown Madden 2020 Speed Tournament between AJ Styles [K.O.B.] and Seth Rollins [Texas Steve].

The Superstars who represented WWE included Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, The Miz, Liv Morgan, Adam Cole, and Tyler Breeze. They faced off against celebrities such as Greg Miller, FaZe Adapt, Lele Pons, Nick Eh 30, and rapper Wale.

Others who appeared in the stream include Samoa Joe, Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Tegan Nox, and Liv Morgan.

The stream was focused on the gaming aspect and there was little talk among WWE Superstars about their careers or real life situations.

See below to watch the full stream and other clips from the premiere of WWE Superstar Gaming Series.