As noted before, WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has passed away at the age of 79. Patterson, who had battled cancer, passed away in a Miami hospital earlier this morning.

Several more pro wrestling stars have paid tribute to the inaugural WWE Intercontinental Champion on Twitter. You can click here for reactions from Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and others.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, who was good friends with Patterson, praised Patterson as one who helped lay the foundation of the company.

"Pat Patterson was more than the first Intercontinental Champion & father of the Royal Rumble Match. He helped lay the foundation for WWE as we know it. His mentorship shaped careers, his creativity sparked innovation and his friendship lifted spirits. Love you, Pat. We miss you," Vince wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recalled how his friendship with Patterson went back to his debut match.

He wrote, "Tough morning hearing the news about Pat,shocked,RIP my brother,Pat and Buddy Colt let me ride with them when I had my first match,the ribbing started that day and went on until now,love you my brother,tabernac HH"

The Rock took to Instagram and posted a lengthy statement on Patterson.

"Rest in love, Pat. You'll be missed [broken heart emoji] Rough phone calls to get this morning to tell me, our dear family member, Pat Patterson who was my pro wrestling mentor and father figure has passed away. A @wwe hall of famer, TRUE trailblazer and one of the most brilliantly creative wrestling minds the industry has ever known. He was also responsible for calling Vince McMahon when I was training to become a pro wrestler (my $7 bucks days) and said, 'Vince you gotta see this kid work in the ring'. Vince flew me to RAW a few weeks later and I had my first match EVER in Corpus Christie, Texas. The rest is history and years later, here I am writing this post. * cue Sinatra's MY WAY (Pat's favorite to sing)

...I've lived a life that's full,
I traveled each and every highway
But more, much more than this
I did it my way...

Love you, Pat. And THANK YOU. I'll see you down the road," Rock wrote.

Below are more tributes from WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars, including comments from Paul Heyman, Kane, Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle, and others: