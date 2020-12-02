As noted before, WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has passed away at the age of 79. Patterson, who had battled cancer, passed away in a Miami hospital earlier this morning.

Several more pro wrestling stars have paid tribute to the inaugural WWE Intercontinental Champion on Twitter. You can click here for reactions from Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and others.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, who was good friends with Patterson, praised Patterson as one who helped lay the foundation of the company.

"Pat Patterson was more than the first Intercontinental Champion & father of the Royal Rumble Match. He helped lay the foundation for WWE as we know it. His mentorship shaped careers, his creativity sparked innovation and his friendship lifted spirits. Love you, Pat. We miss you," Vince wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recalled how his friendship with Patterson went back to his debut match.

He wrote, "Tough morning hearing the news about Pat,shocked,RIP my brother,Pat and Buddy Colt let me ride with them when I had my first match,the ribbing started that day and went on until now,love you my brother,tabernac HH"

The Rock took to Instagram and posted a lengthy statement on Patterson.

"Rest in love, Pat. You'll be missed [broken heart emoji] Rough phone calls to get this morning to tell me, our dear family member, Pat Patterson who was my pro wrestling mentor and father figure has passed away. A @wwe hall of famer, TRUE trailblazer and one of the most brilliantly creative wrestling minds the industry has ever known. He was also responsible for calling Vince McMahon when I was training to become a pro wrestler (my $7 bucks days) and said, 'Vince you gotta see this kid work in the ring'. Vince flew me to RAW a few weeks later and I had my first match EVER in Corpus Christie, Texas. The rest is history and years later, here I am writing this post. * cue Sinatra's MY WAY (Pat's favorite to sing)

...I've lived a life that's full,

I traveled each and every highway

But more, much more than this

I did it my way...

Love you, Pat. And THANK YOU. I'll see you down the road," Rock wrote.

Below are more tributes from WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars, including comments from Paul Heyman, Kane, Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle, and others:

I don't have the words to properly convey the respect and admiration I have for Pat Patterson.



Whatever I can offer, it's simply not enough. #RIPPatPatterson -- your contributions to our lives will forever be appreciated! pic.twitter.com/vm4C6cRXLl — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) December 2, 2020

Rest In Peace my friend. Thank you for always looking out for me, educating me, and making me smile. I will miss your stories, jokes, your honest opinion on my matches whether good or bad, and of courses those incredible karaoke sessions.

Love you Pat. pic.twitter.com/XjneGztyaA — The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 2, 2020

RIP, Pat Patterson. Like so many others, I greatly benefited from Pat's knowledge and passion for the sport. He is an absolute legend. https://t.co/NVfnVEKiai — Kane (@KaneWWE) December 2, 2020

Pat Patterson knew @WWE was his home away from home, a place where he felt completely accepted and truly loved. Someone like Pat made all the difference because he wasn't afraid to be himself and he made no apologies for it. Pat did it his way. Rest in power, Pat?? pic.twitter.com/3hRYmaCb5W — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 2, 2020

So much to say & so many stories to share about Pat Patterson. For now I'll just say this, when I got to NXT, NO ONE was a bigger supporter, advocate, or believer in me than Pat Patterson. NO ONE went to bat for me more often than him. I feel lucky to have had him in my life. RIP — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 2, 2020

One of the smartest men I ever had the pleasure of working with and learning from. And when it came to "finishes" ... a genius.



A gentlemen, a friend, a legend and one hell of a karaoke singer.



GOD BLESS YOU Pat. You will be missed. ????#WhatAWonderfulWorld #RIPPatPatterson pic.twitter.com/boT0DRNrp0 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) December 2, 2020

Very saddened to hear about the passing of one of my best friends..Pat Patterson. He had an infectious personality where you always wanted to be around him. This photo of Pat, @ShawnMichaels and me was from Wrestlemania 21. Pat helped us create an incredible Story. #RIPHOFer pic.twitter.com/APHVs7hRoi — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) December 2, 2020

Gutted to hear about Pat Paterson's passing, but I have many great memories to hold on to forever! From dinners, to kareoke, to long conversations about life, to wrestling advice, the list goes on. Thanks for everything Pat #RIPPatPatterson — Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) December 2, 2020