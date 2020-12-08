This week on Impact Wrestling, the final opening-round match of the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament took place, with the Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee taking on Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary.

Although the match had several close calls, it was Rosemary who picked up the victory with her As Above, So Below finisher. She and Valkyrie will be moving on towards the semi-finals to take on Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz.

In the other semi-finals bracket, long time tag partners Havok and Nevaeh will take on Jordynne Grace and wrestling veteran JAZZ in the coming weeks.

As mentioned, the final two teams will face off for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships at Hard To Kill on Saturday, January 16, 2021.