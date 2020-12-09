On this week's MLW Fusion, part one of the semi-final matches took place for the 2020 Opera Cup Tournament. It was Low Ki who took on Richard Holliday.
In the match, Holliday found himself with two close near-fall attempts, but it was Low Ki who turned the match around with a missile dropkick from the corner and a diving double foot stomp on Holliday's chest. Low Ki won the match and will head towards to finals.
Next week, the "Lone Wolf of Brooklyn" will find out who his opponent is, as "Filthy" Tom Lawlor takes on ACH in the final semi-final match.
Low Ki (@OneWorldWarrior) taking out the "rarified air" out of the chest of Holliday (@MostMarketable) with that double stomp!#MLWFusion | #OperaCup— MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 10, 2020
Warrior's Way!!!— MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 10, 2020
