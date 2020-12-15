This week, the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament continued with their first semi-final match. It was Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz taking on Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary.

The match was calm pace in the beginning until the two-time Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee came down and attacked Rosemary. Distracted by what happened to her partner, Taya walked right into a superkick, followed by a swinging neckbreaker from Kiera. Kiera got the pinfall victory, and she and Tasha will advance to the finals of the tournament.

Kiera and Tasha will either face Havok and Nevaeh or JAZZ and Jordynne Grace, which is set to take place once Impact comes back from their holiday break on January 5, 2021. Once the semi-finals conclude, the final two teams will compete at Hard To Kill on Saturday, January 16, for the renewed Knockouts Tag Team Championships.