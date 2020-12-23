"Filthy" Tom Lawlor has now become the MLW 2020 Opera Cup winner after defeating Low Ki in the main event match this week on Fusion.

The 30-minute bout saw both men showcase similar styles in the match. Towards the end, "The Lone Wolf of Brooklyn" was starting to gain some momentum after connecting his Ki Krusher and a low dropkick in the corner. Although it looked like Low Ki was close to securing a big victory, Lawlor surprised him by stacking him up after he landed a Rolling Koppu kick for the second time in the corner. Low Ki didn't get his shoulders up in time, which gave Lawlor his triumphant win for the Opera Cup Trophy.

You can view Lawlor's historic win in the clips below: